Biden announces plans to increase electric vehicle infrastructure

President Biden predicted Wednesday that "the great American road trip is going to be fully electrified" in the near future as he announced plans for adding more electrical vehicle infrastructure to dozens of states.

The big picture: Biden laid out his plans for building more electric vehicles and clean energy infrastructure at the Detroit Auto Show, highlighting his recent win streak at the same time.

Driving the news: Biden said at the show that his administration is approving funding for 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own electric charging infrastructure.

Biden added he hopes to see 500,000 electric charging stations built across the country. He did not provide a timeline.

Biden sits at the wheel of a Cadillac Lyriq. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Drive-in: The president also celebrated the electric vehicles displayed at the Detroit auto show, including those from Chevrolet, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

"The vehicles here give me so many reasons to be optimistic about the future," Biden said during his speech.

"I believe we can own the future of the automobile market," he said. "I believe we can know the future of manufacturing."

Biden also test drove an electric Cadillac Lyriq. A Secret Service agent sat in the passenger seat with him, according to the White House pool.

"It's a beautiful car but I love the Corvette," he said.

