West Virginia passes near-total abortion ban

The West Virginia legislature on Tuesday passed a near-total abortion ban, and it now heads to the governor's desk for final approval.

Driving the news: The bill, H.B. 302, bans abortion except in cases of "medical emergency," or in cases of rape or incest, as long as the incident has been reported to law enforcement at least 48 hours before the procedure.

Details: The bill also creates additional restrictions for minors, including requiring that a guardian be notified of the abortion, as well as an additional 48-hour wait period.

A doctor who performs an abortion in violation of the law could lose their medical license. Additionally, if a health provider who is not allowed to perform an abortion under state law, like nurses and physician assistants, provide or assist in one, they could face up to 10 tears in prison.

The big picture: The bill will make it impossible for West Virginia's only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.

What's next: The bill would take effect immediately after being signed into law by the governor.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has previously supported anti-abortion legislation.

