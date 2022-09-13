Ken Starr, prosecutor in Clinton Whitewater case, dies at 76

Ken Starr, the prolific prosecutor in the Whitewater probe during former President Bill Clinton's term, has died. He was 76.

Driving the news: Starr died from complications related to surgery at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston, according to a statement from his family.

Starr had a long career in the political law realm. He was a judicial appointee under former President Ronald Reagan and also served under former President George H. W. Bush.

He recently served on Trump's impeachment team for the Senate trial in January 2020.

What they're saying: "We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first," his son Randall Starr said.

"The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him. He is now with his Lord and Savior."

The big picture: Starr cemented his political legacy through the investigation of the Whitewater probe, a so-called scandal that hung over the Clintons during the '80s. His investigation led to the impeachment of former President Clinton in 1998.

The Starr Report included details about Clinton's relationship with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern at the time. His report also accused Clinton of lying about the affair to the public and during his own testimony.

He wrote about his experiences in "Contempt: A Memoir of the Clinton Investigation" which became a New York Times bestseller.

Starr also argued more than three dozen cases before the Supreme Court, including 25 while serving as U.S. solicitor general from 1989 to 1993.

