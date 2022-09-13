California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law Tuesday a pair of bills aimed at addressing harassment and hate in public spaces after Asian Americans pushed for action.

Why it matters: Two in three of the nearly 11,500 incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate in the last two years involved harassment such as verbal hate speech or inappropriate gestures — but verbal harassment often doesn't meet the legal definition of a hate crime. Advocates say the new laws are a first step toward developing better policy recommendations to address that gap.

Data compiled by Stop AAPI Hate shows that 40% of self-reported anti-Asian hate incidents occurred in public spaces.

Over 27% took place in businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies. Nearly one in 10 incidents happened on public transit.

Driving the news: The new legislation, which Stop AAPI Hate played a role in developing, requires the Mineta Transportation Institute to research and create tools for assessing harassment of passengers as part of an effort to inform public transit safety initiatives.

It also calls on California’s Civil Rights Department to create and implement a pilot program that will incentivize businesses to create environments for customers that are free of discrimination and harassment.

The legislation focused on harassment on public transit, in the streets and in businesses because they're where the bulk of incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate take place.

Though Asian American advocates and legislators led the bills, they are intended to help bolster protections for all marginalized communities, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

What they're saying: "The vast majority of incidents reported to us do not involve an underlying criminal element whatsoever," Manjusha Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and executive director of the AAPI Equity Alliance, told Axios prior to the bills' signage.

It's why "the criminal legal component is not going to answer all of the ills," she said, pointing to racialized and sexualized comments directed at AAPI women that police wouldn't consider a crime.

"But I think that there actually continue to be a whole host of civil rights enforcement mechanisms that have been ignored, neglected, not fully utilized," she noted.

"And that's where I will say we are very ambitious, both in terms of state as well as federal levels ... that there are opportunities actually to build a civil rights infrastructure that addresses the need."

The big picture: Hate crimes in California jumped almost 33% from 2020 to 2021, and are at their highest reported level since 2001.

Hate crimes against Black people remain the most prevalent, but last year saw the largest increase (177%) in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

Nearly 40% of all anti-AAPI hate incidents reported to Stop AAPI Hate took place in California.

Despite campaigns for awareness and action, Americans continue to wrongly blame people of Asian descent for COVID — and a greater percentage now harbor distrust of their loyalties.

Go deeper: Asians in America reach new level of duality