Boston Marathon applicants will for the first time have the option to select non-binary as their gender, the race's organizers announced Monday.

The big picture: Non-binary runners will have a chance to compete without having to register for the men's or women's division of the marathon, the organizers said.

Details: The Boston Athletic Association opened registration for the April 2023 race Monday and added non-binary as a gender option.

The BAA did not list a qualifying time for non-binary runners since it did not have enough data to determine one.

Instead, non-binary runners will be required to meet qualifying times based on the women's division. But this could change, the organizers said.

The BAA did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What they're saying: "The Boston Athletic Association is currently working on expanding opportunities for non-binary athletes at our events, including the upcoming 2023 Boston Marathon," the organizers said.

"As we prepare for future races, participants can expect nonbinary times to be updated accordingly," they added. "We view this first year as an opportunity to learn and grow together."

Worth noting: Non-binary athletes who completed a previous marathon as non-binary participants during the qualifying window (Sept. 1, 2021, to Sept. 16, 2022) can submit an application for the marathon.

Flashback: New York's Brooklyn marathon last April included a category for non-binary athletes, per the New York Times.

