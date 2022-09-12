Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek win U.S. Open

This year's U.S. Open broke the attendance record, and the 776,120 fans who made the trip to Flushing Meadows certainly got their money's worth.

Men's winner ... Carlos Alcaraz, 19, beat Casper Ruud, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3, to become the second-youngest man to win the U.S. Open in the Open Era (Pete Sampras) and the youngest to reach ATP No. 1.

The Spanish sensation spent 23 hours, 39 minutes on the court, the most tennis ever played by a competitor in a Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz has dominated all year, but this was his coming out party. As the "Big Three" era nears its conclusion, he's already emerged as a future face of the sport.

Women's winner ... Iga Świątek, 21, beat Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 7-6 (5), to become the youngest three-time women's major champion since 20-year-old Maria Sharapova in 2008.