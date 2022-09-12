Data: Mastercard; Chart: Axios Visuals

Holiday spending growth is poised to trail last year's big bounce as customers seek out deals, Mastercard SpendingPulse projected Monday.

By the numbers: Holiday shoppers are expected to spend 7.1% more this year than they did in 2021, which would fall short of last year's 8.5% increase. The projection is also not adjusted for the four-decade high in inflation, suggesting that retail spending could suffer a decline in real terms.

“This holiday season, consumers may find themselves looking for ways to navigate the inflationary environment — from searching for deals to making trade-offs that allow for extra room in their gift-giving budgets,” Mastercard Economics Institute chief U.S. economist Michelle Meyer said in a statement.

The bottom line: Facing inventory challenges and competition from travel and entertainment destinations, retailers will be working hard to lure customers.