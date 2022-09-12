HelloFresh ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli

Some ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be contaminated with E. coli, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a public health alert Saturday.

Why it matters: E. coli infection can cause severe illness, including stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Details: The meal kits were shipped to consumers from July 2 to 21.

Products with the following label are subject to the public health alert: 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

The ground beef packages bear “EST.46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service provided a photo of the recalled HelloFresh product.

The bottom line: The products, which may be in consumers’ freezers, should be thrown out.