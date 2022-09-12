Skip to main content
HelloFresh ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli

Sareen Habeshian
A HelloFresh meal kit delivery box is pictured on Nov. 15, 2017. Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may be contaminated with E. coli, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a public health alert Saturday.

Why it matters: E. coli infection can cause severe illness, including stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Details: The meal kits were shipped to consumers from July 2 to 21.

  • Products with the following label are subject to the public health alert: 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.
  •  The ground beef packages bear “EST.46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.
The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service provided a photo of the recalled HelloFresh product.

The bottom line: The products, which may be in consumers’ freezers, should be thrown out.

  • A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, the agency said.
