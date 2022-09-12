Congress may step in to avert national railway strike

Congress would act to avert a national railway strike, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said Monday on Bloomberg Television.

Why it matters: A shutdown of the nation's rail system threatens to re-tangle supply chains in the U.S. and could cost up to $2 billion a day, according to an industry estimate.

Amtrak announced Monday that it will be halting trains on three long-distance routes starting Tuesday, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: “There is a role for Congress if in fact they fail to reach an agreement,” Hoyer said on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power" show. “We can pass legislation if needed."

"A shutdown of our freight rail system is an unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people," a White House official said in a statement to Axios.

"The Administration has been actively engaged, pushing for a resolution. All parties need to stay at the table, resolve outstanding issues and come to an agreement."

Where it stands: Negotiations continued over the weekend between the country's largest freight railroad companies — including Berkshire Hathaway's BNSF, Union Pacific and CSX — and the majority of the unions representing around 115,000 workers.