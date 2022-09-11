Biden stresses the importance of democracy in 9/11 anniversary speech

President Biden attended a ceremony at the Pentagon on Sunday to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Driving the news: Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony ahead of his remarks. The event began with a reading of the names of all of the men and women killed in the attack on the Pentagon Sept. 11, 2001, per a White House pool report.

What they're saying: "To all the families and loved ones who still feel the ache of that missing piece of your soul, I'm honored to be here with you once more to share this solemn rite of remembrance," Biden said.

"So many heroes were made here. So many of your loved ones were those heroes. Again almost immediately, with civilians and service members leaping action as the walls collapsed and the roof began to crumble," he said.

Biden said the Pentagon "was both the scene of a horrific terrorist attack and the command center for our response to defend and protect the American people," adding that "Pentagon staff showed up to work on September 12 more determined than ever to keep the country secure."

"What was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we fortified. What was attacked, the indomitable spirit, has never, ever wavered."

Biden feted the ideal of American democracy in his speech and invoked the duty of everyday Americans to protect it.