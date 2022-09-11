Raskin says electoral college is an "accident waiting to happen"
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) cited a need for legislative changes and altering the structure of American elections to prevent people from "seizing" the presidency post-Trump on MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes" on Friday,
Driving the news: The Department of Justice subpoenaed former top White House political advisers under former president Donald Trump as part of an ongoing investigation related to Trump’s post-election fund-raising and plans for so-called fake electors, the New York Times reports.
- Hayes asked Raskin, a member of the bipartisan Jan. 6 select committee, about his reaction to the Save America PAC that was created in the wake of the 2020 election.
What they're saying: “Obviously we’re going to need some legislative changes to the criminal code to account for now the possibility of presidents just taking a headlong rush at seizing the presidency,” Raskin said.
- He noted that there are already federal statutes in existence that serve this purpose, such as seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to interfere with a federal proceeding.
“We have to look at the way that the electoral system itself is vulnerable to strategic bad faith actors like Donald Trump,” he continued.
- "The electoral college is an accident waiting to happen and we have to deal with that at some point in American history and why not now."
