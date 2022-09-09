A near-total abortion ban in South Carolina failed on Thursday after a Republican state senator threatened a filibuster during a special session that was called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Driving the news: Republicans had the majority needed to pass the bill, but were two votes shy of breaking a filibuster, AP writes.

State Sen. Tom Davis, who threatened the filibuster, joined the three Republican women in the Senate, a fifth GOP senator and Democrats in opposing the ban.

The big picture: A total of 17 states have moved to ban or restrict abortion following the Supreme Court's June ruling that ended all federal protections for abortion.

Why it matters: South Carolina currently has a ban on abortions 20 weeks after conception in effect.

The state's six-week ban on abortion is suspended as the state Supreme Court reviews whether it violates privacy rights.

What they're saying: Davis, who is against a blanket ban on abortions, said he opposed the bill as a promise to his daughters.