Two Democrat House chairs have asked the Treasury Department to launch a federal investigation into airlines' use of federal COVID-19 relief aid from 2020.

Why it matters: Democrats are concerned that airlines misused their federal relief funds during the early days of the pandemic, which led to a pilot shortage that's creating delays and cancellations today.

Details: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) sent a letter to the Treasury Department Thursday, asking for a thorough review of the federal funding.

In the letter, the lawmakers ask the Treasury Department to investigate if relief funds went toward buyouts or early retirement offers instead of keeping employees on the payroll.

Maloney and Clyburn said at least three of the leading U.S. airlines cut their workforce after receiving relief, leading to a pilot shortage that has brought "widespread flight delays and cancellations" now, according to a news release.

What they're saying: “American taxpayers supported the airline industry during its darkest days at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when nearly 75% of commercial flights were grounded,” the chairs wrote in the letter. “Americans deserve transparency into how airlines have used the federal funds they have received.”

The Treasury Department declined to comment on the letter.

Flashback: At least 10 U.S. airlines accepted federal aid to keep employees on the payroll back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Axios' Joann Muller writes.

The aid was a part of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in spring 2020.

