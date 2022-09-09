2 House Democrats call for an investigation into airlines' use of federal relief
Two Democrat House chairs have asked the Treasury Department to launch a federal investigation into airlines' use of federal COVID-19 relief aid from 2020.
Why it matters: Democrats are concerned that airlines misused their federal relief funds during the early days of the pandemic, which led to a pilot shortage that's creating delays and cancellations today.
Details: Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) sent a letter to the Treasury Department Thursday, asking for a thorough review of the federal funding.
- In the letter, the lawmakers ask the Treasury Department to investigate if relief funds went toward buyouts or early retirement offers instead of keeping employees on the payroll.
- Maloney and Clyburn said at least three of the leading U.S. airlines cut their workforce after receiving relief, leading to a pilot shortage that has brought "widespread flight delays and cancellations" now, according to a news release.
What they're saying: “American taxpayers supported the airline industry during its darkest days at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when nearly 75% of commercial flights were grounded,” the chairs wrote in the letter. “Americans deserve transparency into how airlines have used the federal funds they have received.”
- The Treasury Department declined to comment on the letter.
Flashback: At least 10 U.S. airlines accepted federal aid to keep employees on the payroll back in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- The aid was a part of the more than $2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in spring 2020.
