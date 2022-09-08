U.S. sanctions Iranian drone producers over shipments to Russia

The U.S. Treasury announced new sanctions Thursday against Iranian companies for their involvement in the production and transportation of unmanned aerial vehicles to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: The U.S. said last month that Russia received an initial batch of Iran-produced military drones to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, which signified deepening ties between the two countries.

The Treasury said three of the sanction companies also help produce drones for the Iranian Armed Forces.

What they're saying: “Russia is making increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls,” Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial Intelligence, said in a statement Thursday.

“The United States is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," Nelson added.

The big picture: The sanctions apply to Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services, which the Treasury said coordinated the transportation of the Iranian drones to Russia.

They also apply to three companies — Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines and Baharestan Kish Company — that the Treasury said were involved in the research, development and production of the drones.

Rehmatollah Heidari, the managing director of Baharestan Kish Company, was also sanctioned.

