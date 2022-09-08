Data: Loom; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Tone is often lost in email and text — and miscommunication across teams is costly, according to a recent Loom study.

Why it matters: 91% of workers say their messages have been misunderstood or misinterpreted, while 1 in 5 say they have been reprimanded, demoted or fired because of it.

Roughly half of workers overthink the communications they send and 62% say worrying about miscommunication at work affects their overall mental health.

Zoom out: All this worrying, over-explaining and punctuating is costing U.S. businesses at least $128 billion each year, according to Loom.

Yes, but: In this digital world, how can workers ensure their messages aren’t misinterpreted?