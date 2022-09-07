The parent company of movie theater chain Regal Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday.

Why it matters: The movie theater business has been reeling from the pandemic, which cratered attendance, and competing with streaming services for people's time.

Driving the news: Cineworld — which recently warned it was considering bankruptcy — said Wednesday that it had filed the Chapter 11 case in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The company is aiming to shed debt and emerge as a more sustainable entity.

It secured $1.94 billion in bankruptcy loans — known as debtor-in-possession financing — to support its restructuring plan.

What's next: Cineworld said it's hoping to emerge from bankruptcy in the first quarter of 2023 after completing "a real estate optimisation strategy" in a bid to fetch more favorable lease terms.