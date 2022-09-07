Federal judge rules employers not required to cover HIV PrEP

A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday ruled that requiring employers to cover HIV preventative medication violates their religious rights under federal law.

Driving the news: District Judge Reed O'Connor said that the Department of Health and Human Services did not provide any "compelling" evidence to argue that "private, religious corporations" should be required to cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP, "with no cost-sharing and no religious exemptions."

O'Connor said HHS was unable to show that the Affordable Care Act's requirement for HIV PrEP to be fully covered by insurance "furthers a compelling governmental interest."

Catch up fast: Braidwood Management had filed a lawsuit to challenge coverage of Gilead's Truvada — which was the first approved drug for HIV prevention in uninfected adults — and Descovy.

HIV PrEP is recommended for adults who are at high risk of getting HIV, which includes men who have sex with other men. As a result, Braidwood objects to coverage of those drugs on religious grounds.

What's next: The federal government could appeal the ruling.

HHS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

