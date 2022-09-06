Exclusive: HR software firm Namely gets acquired

Three providers of human resources software and services have become one, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This comes against the backdrop of an ongoing U.S. labor shortage, despite strong monthly jobs growth.

Driving the news: Namely, a midmarket-focused company, has been acquired by a holding company that was created via the merger of PrismHR and Vensure Employer Services.

Both PrismHR and VES are backed by private equity firm Stone Point Capital.

Namely had raised over $200 million in venture capital funding from firms like Sequoia Capital, True Ventures and GGV Capital. This included a 2018 infusion at a $500 million valuation. All of the investors were bought out, and CEO Larry Dunivan is expected to step down.

Backstory: Namely had hired investment bank Jefferies to recapitalize the business, and entertained both raising Series F funding or selling directly to a private equity firm.

PrismHR CEO Gary Noke says that the Namely brand was of particular interest, and that the focus on midmarket employers (250-2,000 workers) fills a gap for both PEO-focused PrismHR nor Vensure (a PEO itself).

By the numbers: The combined company has around 3,600 global employees, serving over three million employees at other organizations.

Look ahead: Expectations are that the combined company eventually will seek to go public.