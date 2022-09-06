Labor Day weekend travel exceeds pre-pandemic levels

The Transportation Security Administration screened more travelers last weekend than during Labor Day in 2019, making it the first holiday that exceeded travel compared with the same period before the pandemic.

Why it matters: The busy Labor Day weekend caps off a summer of "revenge travel," with Americans hitting the road and booking flights to make up for pandemic-related trip cancellations.

Driving the news: TSA screened 8.76 million travelers between Sept. 2 and Sept. 5, which is 106% of checkpoint volume from the same period in 2019, per a TSA spokesperson.