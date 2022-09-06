What's next for Chile's constitution

The Chilean government and opposition have started talks over how to proceed after voters soundly rejected a new progressive constitution.

The big picture: Nearly 62% of the 12.8 million votes cast Sunday were against the proposed draft, which would have drastically changed the country. Voting was mandatory.

The draft would have set up national health care and pension systems, as well as enshrined reproductive, education, housing and Indigenous rights. But the wording of how those would come about was vague and misinformation spread, creating uncertainty.

President Gabriel Boric on Monday afternoon convened the first of various meetings with all political parties to coordinate possible next steps.

Boric, who championed the text, had said prior to the vote that there should be another drafting process if the proposal was rejected.

Some opposition members in Congress have expressed support for restarting the process, but others say lawmakers should just make amendments to the current constitution instead.

Between the lines: Writing a new constitution has been slowly gathering support since Chile’s return to democracy in 1990.