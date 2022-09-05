U.S. flies B-52 bombers over Middle East in show of force

Two U.S. B-52 bombers flew a mission over the Middle East on Saturday in an apparent show of force in the region, the fourth of its kind this year, the U.S. Air Force announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest flyover comes as the U.S. and Iran struggle to reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

The U.S. has frequently flown such missions at points of high tension with Iran, per AP.

The big picture: The nuclear-capable B-52 departed from a Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Fairford, England, and "flew over the Eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula and Red Sea before departing the region," the Air Force said in a statement.