Georgia's governor declared a state of emergency in two counties as heavy rains lashed the state's northwest, flash flooding that inundated homes and roads on Sunday.

The big picture: The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for parts of Georgia through Monday due to the storm.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Chattooga and Floyd counties in response to "severe flooding" in the area.

A flash flood emergency was declared for Summerville, where the Trion Fire Department said it responded to several calls due to flooding, calling conditions in a statement Sunday "extremely dangerous to drive in."

Meanwhile, the city of Summerville issued a boil water advisory for all residents.

Zoom in: The National Weather Service named the areas likely to be affected by flash flooding as Summerville, Trion, Lyerly, Menlo, Berryton, James H. Floyd State Park, Cloudland and Chattoogaville.

What they're saying: "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation," the NWS said in a statement. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Context: Studies show climate change is increasing the likelihood and intensity of heavy rainfall that can lead to flooding.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.