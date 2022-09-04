State legislatures see record number of first-generation immigrants

Data: New American Leaders; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A record number of first-generation Americans are serving in state legislatures across the country, motivated in part by the anti-immigrant rhetoric and the policies of the Trump years.

Why it matters: First-generation Americans comprise 10% of the voting population in the U.S. They are among the fastest-growing portions of the electorate, yet are vastly underrepresented at all levels of elected office.

What we're watching: This year, 296 naturalized citizens serve in U.S. state legislatures, making up 4% of the 7,383 legislative seats, according to a new report from New American Leaders, a group that helps elect first and second generation immigrants to office.

That's up from 258 legislative seats in 202o, when naturalized citizens made up 3.5% of state legislatures.

The big picture: As the country's demographics change, both parties are contending to be the party that can build a multi-racial coalition of voters and candidates.

"A lot of the gains that you see are in places where there are investments in new American leadership and new American communities — whether it is voter access or having new Americans on the ballot," Ghida Dagher, president of New American Leaders and New American Leaders Action Fund, told Axios.

New York had the largest total increase, adding 9 state legislators who are naturalized citizens. California added 5, and Iowa and Vermont each went from having zero to having to one.

"That was a turbulent period in American politics everywhere. We had a lot of new Americans—that haven't necessarily been consistently part of the political process—come out to vote," said Georgia state Rep. Marvin Lim, a Filipino elected in 2020.

By the numbers: 90% of the naturalized citizens serving in state legislatures are Democrats.

42% are Latino, 35% percent are AAPI and 15% are Black.

Eight states have no naturalized citizens in their state legislatures.

Driving the news: New American Leaders hosted a training this past weekend for first and second generation immigrants interested in running for office or joining a campaign.

Carli Fettig, finance director for Rep. Susie Lee's campaign (D-Nev.), provided a crash-course on the basics of leading a campaign's fundraising efforts, including managing call-time, staffing fundraising events and managing donor relationships.

"Every time I come to one of the trainings, I get a little bit closer to 'Yes! [I will run for office],'" said Florida Hoxha, a foreclosure prevention attorney based in New York City and one of two dozen participants in the program.

But, but, but: Although the number of immigrant lawmakers rose to historic levels in 2022, some decided not to pursue reelection due to barriers they faced while in office, including low pay and a lack of support for caregivers, the report warns.

What's next: The growing demographic of naturalized citizens could significantly influence the outcome of this year's midterm elections.