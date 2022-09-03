Thousands of strollers recalled after reported amputation of child’s fingertip

More than 14,000 UPPAbaby strollers were recalled this week after a child’s fingertip got caught in a brake and was amputated, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Driving the news: The recall involves 14,400 UPPAbaby All-Terrain RIDGE Jogging Strollers manufactured between July 2021 and August 2022, and customers are being urged to stop using them immediately.

The details: The $600 stroller model is being sold at retailers including BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids and other children’s stores, per the USPSC.

All UPPAbaby strollers are designed at the company's headquarters in Rockland, and manufactured in China, per the company website.

What they are saying: "Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children," the company said in a notice posted on their website. "Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller."

"Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse," the company said.

USPC is urging consumers to immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement brake discs for both wheels.