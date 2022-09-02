Samsung said Friday it suffered a data breach in late July that exposed some customers' personal information.

Why it matters: This is the second data breach Samsung has confirmed this year following an announcement in March about an attack from the Lapsus$ data extortion group.

Details: Samsung sent some customers an email saying hackers gained access to the company's U.S. systems in late July. The company first noticed the intrusion in early August.

No Social Security numbers or credit card numbers were exposed, the company added.

Hackers may have accessed identifiable customer data, including their names, contact information, birth dates and product registration numbers. Samsung is contacting affected customers individually.

Samsung said it is coordinating with law enforcement and has hired a "leading outside cybersecurity firm" to investigate the breach.

Yes, but: Samsung didn't say how many customers were affected. A spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Be smart: The company recommends customers be on the lookout for any suspicious emails asking for their personal information, review their accounts for suspicious activity and avoid malicious links and attachments in emails.