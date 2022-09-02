FTC loses bid to block Illumina's $7 billion buyout of Grail

Genetic testing company Illumina on Thursday prevailed over the Federal Trade Commission in an administrative court trial over its $7.1 billion acquisition of Grail, a Menlo Park, Calif.-based developer of liquid biopsies for early cancer detection. Illumina had founded Grail, but spun it off in 2017.

Why it matters: This is a stinging loss for the FTC, particularly given that the case was heard by its in-house court, and a huge win for Illumina's decision to complete the merger in spite of ongoing litigation.

Look ahead: An European Commission decision on the merger is expected next week, with Illumina disclosing last week that it's reserved $453 million in "legal contingencies" for a negative ruling.