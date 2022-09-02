Cyber defense training for businesses is evolving to create immersive scenarios putting board members and C-level executives in the crosshairs of simulated attacks.

The big picture: As ransomware attacks and nation-state cyber espionage campaigns ramp up, more executives and board members find themselves making key decisions about how their companies respond to cybersecurity incidents.

Driving the news: Israeli cybersecurity company Cyberbit released a new training module last month that allows security teams and C-level executives to operate a full-scale simulation together against some of the most popular cyberthreats.

Similar products cater more to training security teams, rather than executives and board members.

Details: Hours-long simulations include attacks that exploit the Log4j vulnerability and recent Microsoft critical vulnerabilities, as well as a North Korean nation-state hack.

Cyberbit chief marketing officer Sharon Rosenman tells Axios the company typically adds new simulations each week based on the findings of its in-house threat intelligence team.

But in high-risk situations, it can have a new simulation up in one day. The training for the Log4j vulnerability, which impacted millions of devices, was live within one day, Rosenman says.

How it works: We participated in a recent Cyberbit product demo to get a sense of what training looks like now.

Each simulation operates on live cloud networks from Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure to make the experience as close to reality as possible.

Once the scenario starts, people are taken through a tabletop simulation where they see signs of an attack on a network and answer a series of questions about what they should do and whom they want to contact at what point.

The trainings are hours long to mirror the real thing.

Team managers are able to compile findings from all trainings in one dashboard as well.

The intrigue: Cyberbit’s customers include FS-ISAC, a nonprofit that shares cyberthreat intel among major financial institutions, and a few major retail and higher-education institutions, said CEO Adi Dar.

Between the lines: Regulators have been pushing executives and board members to take a more proactive role in cybersecurity strategies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering rules that would require public companies to file reports documenting cyber incidents as well as their strategies for protecting themselves.

Other organizations, including RangeForce and CISA's National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies, also offer training for boards and C-level executives.

Yes, but: Because Cyberbit wants the simulations to be as close to real life as possible, the training can take hours to complete.