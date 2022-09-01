Pelosi rejects bipartisan privacy bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) does not support the most recent federal data privacy bill in its current form, she announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The proposal has won bipartisan support and is farther along than any other recent privacy legislation, but without Pelosi's backing, lawmakers working to pass such a law face a much more uphill battle.

State of play: The bipartisan American Data Privacy and Protection Act (ADPPA) was approved on a 53-2 vote by the House Energy & Commerce Committee in July, setting it up for a possible vote on the House floor, as Axios previously reported.

Criticism from tech companies, disagreement over whether a federal bill should pre-empt existing state data privacy laws and disagreements between the House and Senate have tripped up efforts to pass such a bill for years.

What they're saying: Pelosi said California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others tell her the federal attempt does not "guarantee the same essential consumer protections" as California law.