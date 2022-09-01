Pandemic-era reforms allowed more Medicare beneficiaries to use telehealth to obtain opioid-use disorder drugs, stay in treatment and avoid overdoses, a new JAMA Psychiatry study found.

Why it matters: The vast majority of people who need treatment for a substance-use disorder don't get it, and the researchers fear the addiction crisis could worsen if COVID-19 allowances on telehealth and prescribing aren't made permanent.

What they found: Researchers compared two cohorts of Medicare beneficiaries before and during the pandemic and found that more people during the pandemic had access to treatments like methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone and had lower odds of having to be treated for overdoses.

But very few people were still receiving treatment 80 days after initiating it.

About one in eight Medicare patients studied received telehealth services for their opioid-use disorder during the pandemic, compared to one in 800 pre-pandemic.

Black people had lower odds of getting telehealth treatment for their opioid-use disorder and staying in treatment, and overdose rates were higher among Black people, Native Americans, Asian people and Pacific Islanders.

Go deeper: Treatment for opioid-use disorder and other substance-use disorders was heavily regulated prior to the pandemic, from in-person prescribing requirements to limited treatment center locations.