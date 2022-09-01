Oath Keepers attorney arrested on Jan. 6 charges

An attorney for the far-right Oath Keepers militia was arrested in Texas Thursday on charges related to the Capitol riot, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: According to a court filing Wednesday, Kellye SoRelle was indicted on four counts — conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, trespassing on restricted grounds and tampering with documents.

The big picture: The filing notes that in Dec. 2020 through Jan. 2021, SoRelle “did knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree with other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.”

It adds that on Jan. 6, 2021, SoRelle "did, corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding" and that she aided and abetted others to do the same.

SoRelle was with the Oath Keepers' founder and leader — Stewart Rhodes — outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, per the Post.

On or about Jan. 6, SoRelle "did knowingly enter and remain" on restricted grounds, and on the following day she attempted to persuade other people to withhold or destroy records "with intent to impair the objects' integrity and availability for use in such a Grand Jury investigation."

Worth noting: SoRelle was temporarily designated acting president of the Oath Keepers upon Rhodes' arrest earlier this year, CBS News reported.

SoRelle told CNN in May that she was cooperating with the Justice Department in their investigation into Jan. 6.

SoRelle could not immediately be reached for comment.

What's next: SoRelle will make her first appearance in court before a federal judge in Austin, Texas Thursday, per the Post.