Germany agrees to settlement with families of 1972 Olympic attack victims

The families of Israeli athletes killed in a terrorist attack at the 1972 Olympics in Munich have agreed to a deal with Germany for a compensation payment, the German and Israeli governments said Wednesday.

The big picture: The agreement, which was reached just days before the attack's 50th anniversary, puts to rest a friction point between the two countries.

Driving the news: Families of the 11 Israeli athletes that died during the attack by members of a Palestinian militant organization signed a deal with the German government that will end the long-held dispute.

The families recently said they'd skip a 50-year anniversary event in Munich because the compensation amount was too little, per the Times of Israel.

Before the deal was finalized, German media reports put the compensation amount at close to 28 million euros, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "With this agreement, the German state acknowledges its responsibility and recognizes the terrible suffering of the murdered [athletes] and their families," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a joint statement.

Catch up quick: During the 1972 Munich Olympics, members of the Palestinian group Black September killed two Israeli Olympic athletes at the Olympic Village. They took nine more hostages. Days later, the hostages died during a rescue attempt by German authorities.