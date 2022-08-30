Vatican, for first time, says Russia initiated war with Ukraine

The Vatican on Tuesday for the first time explicitly said Russia was the instigator of the war with Ukraine.

Driving the news: "As for the large-scale war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian Federation, the Holy Father Francis' interventions are clear and unequivocal in condemning it as morally unjust, unacceptable, barbaric, senseless, repugnant, and sacrilegious," the Vatican said in a statement.

Tuesday statement comes in response to "polemics that have arisen in recent days concerning the words of Pope Francis," the Vatican explained, pointing out that the Pope speaks as "a pastor who defends every human life, and not as a politician."

Context: Last week, the Pope called Daria Dugina, a Russian ultranationalist in support of the invasion of Ukraine, who was killed by a car bomb, an "innocent" victim, per the New York Times.