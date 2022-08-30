Serena Williams begins U.S. Open with first-round win

Serena Williams' potential final singles match got off to an inauspicious start at the U.S. Open on Monday night as her serve — the greatest ever's greatest weapon — looked out of sorts in the first few games.

Then she shook off the nerves, settled in, and did what she always does at Arthur Ashe Stadium: dominated.

"I haven't seen Serena play like this in five years. I really haven't."

— ESPN's Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam title winner

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Match recap: Williams, 40, defeated Montenegro's Danka Kovinić in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, in front of a star-studded, sold-out crowd of nearly 24,000.

Both players were clearly affected by the spectacle in the early going, but the much younger Kovinić, 27, was better able to grind out games.

But once Serena's serve started cooperating, her confidence skyrocketed and Kovinić, frankly, didn't stand a chance.

By the numbers: After landing just four of 16 first-serves to start the match (25%), Serena made 39 of her final 49 (80%). Her nine aces were the third-most among the 64 women who played Monday.

What's next: Kovinić wasn't exactly an easy out, but Serena's next opponent should be a much bigger challenge as she's set to face No. 2 Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday.

The bottom line: Serena's now won U.S. Open matches in her teens, 20s, 30s and 40s. One-of-a-kind doesn't even begin to describe her.