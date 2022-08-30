Protesters withdraw from Baghdad's Green Zone after deadly clashes

After a second day of clashes with security forces, supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have mostly obeyed his instruction to withdraw from Baghdad's Green Zone, AP reports.

Why it matters: Al-Sadr's followers stormed a government palace on Monday following the cleric's announcement that he would be abandoning politics due to the country's political deadlock. The mass demonstrations and subsequent withdrawal were demonstrations of al-Sadr's ability to mobilize his supporters.

The violence on Monday and Tuesday left at least 30 people dead and over 400 wounded.

The government ordered a mandatory curfew, but rescinded it after the protesters — some of whom had brought tents and supplies to camp out in the government quarter — began to disperse.

Between the lines: This was not the first time al-Sadr announced he was leaving politics, and the announcement was viewed skeptically by many.

The big picture: Campaigning on a nationalist platform of reducing U.S. and Iranian influence in Iraq, al-Sadr's faction finished first in last October's election.

Ten months of tense deadlock have followed, with a rival Shiite bloc that includes allies of Iran preventing the Sadrists from forming a government.

Both camps, which command heavily armed militias, have organized protests in the capital Baghdad in recent weeks.

Monday's chaotic scenes led to fears of potential civil war, at least until al-Sadr gave an address on Tuesday. He told his supporters to withdraw, said "this is not a revolution," and apologized to the Iraqi people for the violence.

Flashback: Al-Sadr ordered his backers in parliament to resign in June in hopes of forcing a new election, but that gambit appeared to backfire as they were simply replaced.

What to watch: Iraq's Supreme Court is slated to hold a hearing this week to discuss the possibility of dissolving parliament to break the deadlock, but the country's constitution says parliament must vote to dissolve itself.

