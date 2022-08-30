Why CEOs need to discuss cyberattacks

Reproduced from Morning Consult; Chart: Axios Visuals

Roughly 3 in 4 consumers say it's important for a business leader to discuss or take action against foreign cybersecurity threats, according to recent survey data from Morning Consult.

Why it matters: Many businesses have feared that discussing cybersecurity problems with the public would harm their brand's reputation. This new data suggests the tide could be turning.

By the numbers: 76% of survey respondents said in a series of three monthly surveys this year that it’s either “very” or “somewhat” important for business leaders to discuss or take action against foreign cyberthreats.

A similar share (75%) said the same about labor rights, while 67% said it was important for leaders to speak out or take action on civil liberties issues.

The survey was conducted among 2,200 adults in May, June and July, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Between the lines: The results track with the increasing number of executives who have started to publicly discuss cyber incidents affecting their companies.