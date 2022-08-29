Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship on final-round surge

Rory McIlroy (-21) erased a six-stroke deficit against Scottie Scheffler (-20) on Sunday to win the Tour Championship, pocketing a record $18 million prize.

Why it matters: That was the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history, helping McIlroy become the first-ever three-time winner of the FedEx Cup.

Recap: Entering Sunday, Scheffler looking primed to complete one of the best seasons in recent memory.

But his conservative play led to three quick bogeys while McIlroy — paired with Scheffler in the final grouping — birdied four of the first seven holes to catch Scheffler atop the leaderboard.

McIlroy's putting was excellent all day, and never more clutch than his 31-foot birdie on No. 15 to regain a share of the lead.

One more bogey from Scheffler on No. 16 was all McIlroy needed, as he parred the final three holes to complete the comeback victory.

The big picture: McIlroy spent all season defending the PGA Tour against LIV Golf while fighting for changes that include larger purses and better competition.

Less than a week after those changes were announced, he won the Tour's biggest prize over the world's No. 1 golfer. Sometimes, truth really is stranger than fiction.

What he's saying: McIlroy didn't equivocate when asked how satisfying it was to win this year's FedEx Cup:

"It means an awful lot. I believe in the game of golf. I believe in this Tour in particular [and its] players. It's the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none."