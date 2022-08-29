Deadly clashes erupt in Baghdad after influential cleric resigns

At least ten people have been killed and more than two dozen injured in violent clashes in Baghdad sparked by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's announcement Monday that he is quitting politics, AP reported.

Why it matters: Iraq has endured months of political deadlock that has prevented the formation of a new government and sparked worries of a potential civil war.

Driving the news: Hundreds of protesters loyal to al-Sadr stormed the Republican Palace — where the Iraqi cabinet meets — in Baghdad's Green Zone on Monday following Al-Sadr's announcement, the Guardian reported.

Security forces clashed with the protesters in an effort to repel them, firing live bullets and tear gas, per CNN.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended all meetings of the government until further notice and pressed al-Sadr "to help call on the demonstrators to withdraw from government institutions."

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) on Monday issued a statement calling the developments "an extremely dangerous escalation."

"State institutions must operate unimpeded in service of the Iraqi people, under all circumstances and at all times. Respect for constitutional order will now prove vital," it added.

"UNAMI also calls on all (political) actors to work towards de-escalating tensions and resort to dialogue as the only means to resolve differences. Iraqis cannot be held hostage to an unpredictable and untenable situation. The very survival of the State is at stake."

What they're saying: National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby called the reports of unrest "disturbing" during a call with reporters Monday, adding that "above all, we urge those involved to remain calm, to abstain from this violence and pursue peaceful avenues of redress."