Note: Net cost of attendance is published cost of attendance minus grant aid. Data: CollegeBoard; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Here's something you might think you know: That the cost of going to college has been rising a lot faster than inflation for many years.

In fact, college costs haven't been rising in real terms. For private four-year colleges, they've actually been falling.

Why it matters: President Biden's decision to forgive billions of dollars in student debt has inevitably raised the specter of college cost inflation.

Now that this precedent has been set, there has been a worry (or concern trolling) that colleges will feel free to hike their tuition costs, on the grounds that anybody taking out loans to pay that tuition will ultimately get a significant chunk of their debt forgiven anyway.

The big picture: The amount that Americans pay for college tuition is ultimately set according to the rules of supply and demand. Right now, thanks to overbuilding, a falling birth rate, and a decline in foreign students, there's significantly more supply than there is demand — and that means flat or declining prices.

Total freshman enrollment in 2021 was 2,116,631 students, per the National Student Clearinghouse. That's down almost 20% from the 2,592,703 freshmen who enrolled in 2015.

Between the lines: Don't look at soaring official tuition costs to work out how much people are paying. Instead, look at the amount they actually pay, which is invariably lower.

Colleges have worked out that a high tuition fee combined with a high "merit scholarship" is more attractive than a lower tuition fee, so now almost everybody gets some form of financial aid.

By the numbers: Over the past 8 years, the published tuition fee for a four-year private college, in constant 2021 dollars, rose 9.4%, to $38,070, per the College Board. If you include room and board, the increase was the same — 9.4% — but the total was $51,690.

If you look at how much students actually pay, however, after accounting for grant aid and other discounts, the total fell slightly to $32,720, with room and board included. That's the lowest number since the 2012–13 school year.

The bottom line: Most private colleges — with a few high-profile exceptions — charge as much as they can, with or without the promise of possible future debt forgiveness.

For the past decade, competition between colleges has kept prices from spiking. Even a rational expectation of future debt relief shouldn't fundamentally change that dynamic.

