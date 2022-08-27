Tuition inflation isn't as bad as you think
Here's something you might think you know: That the cost of going to college has been rising a lot faster than inflation for many years.
- In fact, college costs haven't been rising in real terms. For private four-year colleges, they've actually been falling.
Why it matters: President Biden's decision to forgive billions of dollars in student debt has inevitably raised the specter of college cost inflation.
- Now that this precedent has been set, there has been a worry (or concern trolling) that colleges will feel free to hike their tuition costs, on the grounds that anybody taking out loans to pay that tuition will ultimately get a significant chunk of their debt forgiven anyway.
The big picture: The amount that Americans pay for college tuition is ultimately set according to the rules of supply and demand. Right now, thanks to overbuilding, a falling birth rate, and a decline in foreign students, there's significantly more supply than there is demand — and that means flat or declining prices.
- Total freshman enrollment in 2021 was 2,116,631 students, per the National Student Clearinghouse. That's down almost 20% from the 2,592,703 freshmen who enrolled in 2015.
Between the lines: Don't look at soaring official tuition costs to work out how much people are paying. Instead, look at the amount they actually pay, which is invariably lower.
- Colleges have worked out that a high tuition fee combined with a high "merit scholarship" is more attractive than a lower tuition fee, so now almost everybody gets some form of financial aid.
By the numbers: Over the past 8 years, the published tuition fee for a four-year private college, in constant 2021 dollars, rose 9.4%, to $38,070, per the College Board. If you include room and board, the increase was the same — 9.4% — but the total was $51,690.
- If you look at how much students actually pay, however, after accounting for grant aid and other discounts, the total fell slightly to $32,720, with room and board included. That's the lowest number since the 2012–13 school year.
The bottom line: Most private colleges — with a few high-profile exceptions — charge as much as they can, with or without the promise of possible future debt forgiveness.
- For the past decade, competition between colleges has kept prices from spiking. Even a rational expectation of future debt relief shouldn't fundamentally change that dynamic.
