New Mexico man accused of trying to create ISIS "safe haven"
A New Mexico man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Department of Justice said.
Driving the news: The man was arrested for allegedly trying to "provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and attempting to "obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding," DOJ said.
- A federal grand jury indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, who will remain in custody until his arraignment on Aug. 30.
- Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.
Details: Wilson attempted to create an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would offer ISIS ideology teachings and "provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts," the DOJ said.
- The center was allegedly meant to "serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.
- He also attempted to create an online platform that would "promote ISIS ideology, recruit others to ISIS ideology and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas," the DOJ said.
- Wilson allegedly obstructed and impeded an official proceeding by shutting down the platform, according to the DOJ.
Context: Two individuals who were arrested for providing support to ISIS said Wilson "radicalized them" and that they wouldn't have supported ISIS if not for Wilson, according to the DOJ.
- Wilson has previously been convicted of several violent crimes in the past, per the Albuquerque Journal.
Go deeper: British member of ISIS cell receives life sentence for death of Americans