A New Mexico man has been indicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, the Department of Justice said.

Driving the news: The man was arrested for allegedly trying to "provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization" and attempting to "obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding," DOJ said.

A federal grand jury indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, who will remain in custody until his arraignment on Aug. 30.

Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

Details: Wilson attempted to create an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would offer ISIS ideology teachings and "provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts," the DOJ said.

The center was allegedly meant to "serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad," according to the DOJ.

He also attempted to create an online platform that would "promote ISIS ideology, recruit others to ISIS ideology and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas," the DOJ said.

Wilson allegedly obstructed and impeded an official proceeding by shutting down the platform, according to the DOJ.

Context: Two individuals who were arrested for providing support to ISIS said Wilson "radicalized them" and that they wouldn't have supported ISIS if not for Wilson, according to the DOJ.

Wilson has previously been convicted of several violent crimes in the past, per the Albuquerque Journal.

