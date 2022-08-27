32 mins ago - Health
Data shows racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
While the U.S. has given "nearly all" of those most at-risk for monkeypox a dose of the vaccine, evidence of disparities are emerging.
The big picture: Black men account for about one-third of monkeypox cases in the U.S. while having received about 10% of vaccine doses, AP reports.
- The gaps at a national level are similar to those seen in data from Georgia, North Carolina, New York City and Washington, D.C., according to AP.
By the numbers: The CDC released data Friday on about 208,000 administered vaccine doses out of more than 1 million that have been dispersed.
- Nearly half of the recipients were white and almost 25% were Hispanic, while about 10% were Black and 10% were Asian.
- More than 50% were 25-39 years old.
- A vast majority, about 94%, identified as male.
Be smart: The disparities echo trends seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Black and Hispanic Americans saw higher coronavirus case rates than white Americans and their vaccination rates lagged.
Of note: Monkeypox infections are seen overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men.
- Around 50% of surveyed men reported having reduced their number of sex partners and their one-time sexual encounters, and avoided some virtual and real spaces associated with increased monkeypox exposure risk as recommended by the CDC, officials said Friday.