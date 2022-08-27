Data shows racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations

While the U.S. has given "nearly all" of those most at-risk for monkeypox a dose of the vaccine, evidence of disparities are emerging.

The big picture: Black men account for about one-third of monkeypox cases in the U.S. while having received about 10% of vaccine doses, AP reports.

The gaps at a national level are similar to those seen in data from Georgia, North Carolina, New York City and Washington, D.C., according to AP.

By the numbers: The CDC released data Friday on about 208,000 administered vaccine doses out of more than 1 million that have been dispersed.

Nearly half of the recipients were white and almost 25% were Hispanic, while about 10% were Black and 10% were Asian.

More than 50% were 25-39 years old.

A vast majority, about 94%, identified as male.

Be smart: The disparities echo trends seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Black and Hispanic Americans saw higher coronavirus case rates than white Americans and their vaccination rates lagged.

Of note: Monkeypox infections are seen overwhelmingly among men who have sex with men.