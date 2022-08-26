The 10 commandments of work success

We think a lot about what our favorite, most successful colleagues over the years have had in common.

Here’s my crack at summing up their success secrets:

Get paid for doing something you love: Everything is lighter and easier if you truly enjoy the thing you spend most of your life doing. Be the GOAT: Strive to be the very best to ever do your job. You will spend 75% of your waking hours working or thinking about work, so why settle? Serve others: If it’s only about you, you will do the wrong things for the wrong reasons. Life is empty alone. Work morally: Honesty, grace, humility, hard work and honor are the core values of a work-life well-lived. Work smart: Working hard on the wrong or nonessential things is time wasted. Study deeply: Master the tiny details and panoramic context of your profession. Study thyself: Be clear-eyed about your gifts and flaws. It’s the only path to betterment. Fortify thyself: Optimal work performance is impossible without healthy relationships, diet and exercise, and spirituality and mindfulness outside of it. Savor thy wins: Take time to celebrate aspirations met. Learn from loss: The real good stuff often reveals itself in the most painful moments.

The bottom line: When the clock stops, smile confidently — knowing you did it right and well.