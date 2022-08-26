29 mins ago - Economy & Business
The 10 commandments of work success
We think a lot about what our favorite, most successful colleagues over the years have had in common.
Here’s my crack at summing up their success secrets:
- Get paid for doing something you love: Everything is lighter and easier if you truly enjoy the thing you spend most of your life doing.
- Be the GOAT: Strive to be the very best to ever do your job. You will spend 75% of your waking hours working or thinking about work, so why settle?
- Serve others: If it’s only about you, you will do the wrong things for the wrong reasons. Life is empty alone.
- Work morally: Honesty, grace, humility, hard work and honor are the core values of a work-life well-lived.
- Work smart: Working hard on the wrong or nonessential things is time wasted.
- Study deeply: Master the tiny details and panoramic context of your profession.
- Study thyself: Be clear-eyed about your gifts and flaws. It’s the only path to betterment.
- Fortify thyself: Optimal work performance is impossible without healthy relationships, diet and exercise, and spirituality and mindfulness outside of it.
- Savor thy wins: Take time to celebrate aspirations met.
- Learn from loss: The real good stuff often reveals itself in the most painful moments.
The bottom line: When the clock stops, smile confidently — knowing you did it right and well.