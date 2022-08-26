The growth of text-based phishing scams hit close to home for Axios last week when several employees got fake text messages claiming to be from company president and co-founder Roy Schwartz.

The big picture: We dug into the recent campaign targeting Axios employees to learn more about how these scams operate — especially as reports about text message scams continue to outpace reports about email scams this year for the first time, per the Federal Trade Commission.

What's happening: Last Friday, several employees shared screenshots in a company Slack channel of the suspicious texts they had received.

The messages targeted employees across the country and across departments, and each one was addressed to the specific individual.

Several employees admitted in the Slack channel that they replied to the first message because it seemed legitimate — but so far, no one appears to have engaged with the scammers beyond that initial reply.

At least one employee said they received the message twice in the week: One from Roy and another pretending to be CEO and co-founder Jim VandeHei.

Not everyone received the message — neither I (a new employee) nor my editor (a veteran) did.

How it works: I showed the messages to Chester Wisniewski, a researcher at cybersecurity firm Sophos, and he immediately recognized them.

The scam, he explains, aims to get people to buy gift cards and send back photos of the cards' barcodes. That provides scammers with free, hard-to-trace money.

This scam has been running for years, but Wisniewski says this is the first example he's seen where the scammers targeted several employees at the same company at once.

Scammers likely obtained previously leaked phone numbers and employment history about Axios employees and then automated the first text message to a portion of people on the list — which costs little to nothing to do, Wisniewski tells Axios.

Once someone replied, a human would take over the conversation to make it more believable.

The intrigue: The messages started coming in shortly after Axios announced it was going to be acquired by Cox Enterprises.

But Wisniewski doubts the scam was tied to the sale — if it had been, the first message would have mentioned the news to get employees engaged.

Threat level: The growth of text-based scams is part of a larger trend of hackers targeting people's phones instead of their email inboxes.

Teenage hackers gained access to the Twitter accounts of former President Barack Obama, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and several others in 2020 after calling Twitter employees, pretending to be fellow employees and asking for login credentials.

Be smart: If you receive a similar message or a phone call asking for sensitive company information, don't engage and report the incident to your company's IT pros.