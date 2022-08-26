A Florida activist is fundraising to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas schools after a state law was enacted to require signs with the U.S. motto in public schools.

Why it matters: Critics have called the statute, which mandates that schools display the signs in a "conspicuous place" if they are donated, an attempt to reinforce Christian nationalist values across the state.

The signs must "contain a representation of the United States flag centered under the national motto and a representation of the state flag." No other words, images or information are allowed.

Driving the news: Chaz Stevens, from Boca Raton, Fla., launched the GoFundMe page this week to "voice our dissent" with the law, according to a message posted on the fundraising platform.

He says he plans to flood Texas schools with "hundreds" of donations of Arabic-language "In God We Trust" posters.

"[W]e will not be silent while evangelical Christians stomp our collective rights."

By the numbers: The fundraiser, which was first reported by the Dallas Morning News, has raised over $18,000 as of Thursday evening.

The big picture: Several states have passed similar laws requiring the display of the motto in recent years.