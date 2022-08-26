Howard University students evacuate after bomb threat reported

A bomb threat was reported against Howard University on Friday, forcing students to evacuate residence halls in the early morning hours, school officials announced.

Why it matters: The threat is the second one for the campus in just 48 hours, and the eighth one this year, according to university president Wayne A. I. Frederick said.

The threat came in to the Metropolitan Police Department around 2:30 a.m., targeting the East and West Towers on the main campus, according to the school's Department of Public Safety.

The scene was declared clear around 5:30 a.m.

No arrests were made as of Friday afternoon.

What they're saying: "This is terrorism, and it must stop," Frederick said.

"This isn’t about resilience and grit," the university president added. "We require extra resources from all law enforcement agencies directed towards solving this ongoing threat and bringing those who perpetrate its negative effects to full justice under the law."

The big picture: There have been several similar threats made against Howard and other historically Black colleges and universities this year alone.