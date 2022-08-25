Data: National Partnership for Women and Families; Map: Jacque Schrag and Skye Witley/Axios

States that have enacted abortion restrictions or bans are doing little to "support the health and economic security of pregnant and birthing people and their families," according to a new report from the National Partnership for Women & Families first shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans have sought to position themselves as pro-woman and pro-family in attempts to counter criticism that the party cares about children only before they're born. The report, which comes as three states are poised to enact trigger bans, shows that gaps in policies remain.

Details: Every state that has failed to adopt Medicaid expansion — 12 in total — has implemented some form of restriction on abortion, the report notes. This leaves 2.2 million adults uninsured, the majority of whom are women of color.

Several states that have abortion restrictions in place also lack postpartum Medicaid coverage beyond 60 days after birth, which the report calls a critical gap given that 33% of pregnancy-related deaths occur in the postpartum period.

Black women are especially vulnerable as they are 3.5 times more likely to suffer a late maternal death compared to white women.

But only 11 states and D.C. offer paid leave, including paid parental, family and medical leave, per the report. Most of the states that do not are somewhat or very restrictive on abortion.

Many of these states also lack workplace protections like fair scheduling and pregnancy accommodations, notes the report, which points to Latina, Black and immigrant workers who are more likely to hold inflexible jobs and be denied requests to have a bottle of water on hand or sit instead of stand.

State of play: "Then, and even more so now, getting care involves navigating multiple barriers, such as needing to travel long distances, take multiple days off from work and/or caregiving responsibilities, make multiple medically unnecessary visits to a provider, and having to pay out of pocket for abortion care," the report states.

"These barriers are further compounded by lost wages due to a lack of paid leave or sick days, the cost of accommodations and child care, and a lack of personal transportation."

Such policies have a disproportionate effect on communities of color, according to the report.

What they're saying: "Abortion bans harm people in one very specific way, but what we wanted to pull out was that intersectionality and the way all of these issues are deeply tied to each other," Shaina Goodman, the National Partnership's director for reproductive health and rights, told Axios.