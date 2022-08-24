Jamaal Bowman wins Democratic nomination for New York's 16th District

Incumbent Rep. Jamaal Bowman won the Democratic nomination for New York's newly redrawn 16th Congressional district on Tuesday, AP reports.

Why it matters: Bowman is expected to hold on to his seat in the heavily Democratic district when he faces the Republican nominee, John Ciampoli, in the November general election.

Bowman, a self-described member of the progressive “Squad” of Democratic representatives, claimed the seat after ousting veteran Rep. Eliot Engel in the 2020 Democratic primary, marking one of the major upsets of the House primary cycle that year.

The big picture: Bowman defeated Westchester County legislators Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker and Mark Jaffe, CEO of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.