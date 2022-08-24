Federal judge blocks HHS emergency abortion guidance

A federal judge in Texas this week blocked the Biden administration from enforcing guidance saying that health providers who perform abortions in emergency situations are protected under federal law, despite state bans.

Driving the news: U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock, Texas, sided with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in saying that the guidance, released by the Department of Health and Human Services last month, was unauthorized, Reuters reports.

The judge barred HHS from enforcing the guidance, called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, in Texas.

The big picture: HHS last month released the guidance in an attempt to give assurances to abortion providers who fear they could be prosecuted for offering potentially life-saving care, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports.

Texas subsequently sued the Biden administration to challenge its guidance, writing in its lawsuit that the administration is attempting to "use federal law to transform every emergency room in the country into a walk-in abortion clinic."

What he's saying: "That guidance goes well beyond EMTALA’s text, which protects both mothers and unborn children, is silent as to abortion, and preempts state law only when the two directly conflict," Hendrix wrote.

