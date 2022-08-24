Smart cars' biggest safety risk? They're boring to drive

People driving cars that mostly operate themselves can drift into a dangerous state of fatigue, but one leading autonomous vehicle (AV) company has suggestions to keep drivers alert.

Why it matters: Autonomous test vehicles and increasingly automated personal cars are already all over the road, meaning we're all part of a big public beta test with potentially fatal consequences.

Overseeing a self-driving car for long stretches can be tiring, especially because drivers often don't have anything to do.

But drowsy drivers may not take control fast enough in an emergency that a car's computer can't handle — a phenomenon known as an "irony of automation," and one reason why cars could get more dangerous before they get safer.

Driving the news: New research from Waymo, a leader in self-driving technology, sheds light on fatigue in AV test drivers and how to prevent it.

The Google unit is urging the industry to adopt a multi-layered "Fatigue Risk Management Program," with practices and technologies to prevent, monitor and mitigate fatigue-induced risks in AV test drivers.

Waymo's findings could translate into fatigue-fighting technology for consumer cars.

More coffee isn't the answer, Francesca Favaro, Waymo's lead on safety research and best practices, tells Axios. Instead, Waymo is proposing a holistic set of countermeasures.

Driver-monitoring cameras can help, but technology alone isn't the solution, Favaro says.

Better training to recognize signs of fatigue, and regular self-assessments before, during and after a work shift are also needed, along with frequent breaks.

Assigning small in-car tasks — like pushing a button on the steering wheel to check an operator's motor and cognitive skills during prolonged periods of inactivity — is another way to monitor alertness.

The big picture: Fatigue is already a contributing factor in over 20% of highway crashes — and one of the reasons automakers are pursuing self-driving technology, given that robots don't get sleepy.

The backstory: Waymo first encountered the fatigue problem in the early days of the Google Self-Driving Car Project nearly a decade ago.

Even when volunteer test drivers were instructed to pay attention, they often became distracted or showed signs of fatigue.

Waymo concluded early on that the safest solution was to pursue fully autonomous technology, requiring no human intervention — like its modest robotaxi service in Phoenix.

Yes, but: Widespread deployment of fully autonomous vehicles is still many years away.

In the meantime, Waymo and other AV developers will continue testing their vehicles using trained backup drivers.

That means the public will be sharing the road with AVs in various stages of development for the foreseeable future, so it's critical that safety operators stay alert.

Of note: Waymo's research hits just as Tesla is rolling out the latest beta version of its "full self-driving" feature to untrained car owners.

The bottom line: You don’t have to be a passenger in an autonomous vehicle to have a vested interest in their safety.