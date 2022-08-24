Just over half of Americans believe the U.S. should continue to support Ukraine until the complete withdrawal of Russian troops, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: Wednesday marks six months since the start of the war, with Russia currently occupying one-fifth of Ukraine.

In recent weeks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the war with Russia must end not only with pushing Russian forces back to their pre-invasion borders but also with the retaking of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

The big picture: Roughly 53% of Americans surveyed said they supported the U.S. backing Ukraine "until all Russian forces are withdrawn," Reuters reported.

Only about 18% of respondents said they opposed such a move.

The support for the U.S.' backing of Ukraine was bipartisan, with 66% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans in favor.

In addition, 51% of respondents favored sending arms to Ukraine, while 22% opposed it.

Most Americans surveyed opposed sending American troops to Ukraine — with only 26% supporting — but 43% supported sending U.S. troops to NATO countries neighboring Ukraine.

58% of the Americans surveyed said they were following Russia's invasion of Ukraine very of somewhat closely.

Methodology: This Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted between Aug. 16-17 among 1,005 adults. The margin of sampling error is ±3.8 percentage points.