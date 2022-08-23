CEOs telling employees to return to the office are facing major pushback. This week, a group of Apple workers started a petition calling for flexible work schedules to continue. That was in response to a memo from CEO Tim Cook mandating that many workers come into the office three days a week starting this fall.

Plus, why America's beloved Tex-Mex cuisine has to evolve to survive.

And, Dr. Fauci is stepping down as the nation’s COVID doctor.

Guests: Axios' Emily Peck and Russell Contreras.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Alex Sugiura, and Ben O'Brien. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

